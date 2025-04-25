Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8525; (P) 0.8545; (R1) 0.8559; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral and consolidation from 0.8737 might extend. Still, further rise is expected as long as 0.8518 support holds. On the upside, 0.8622 minor resistance will bring retest of 0.8737 first. Firm break there will resume the larger rally from 0.8221. However, sustained break of 0.8518 will bring deeper fall back to 55 D EMA (now at 0.8447).

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) should have completed at 0.8221, just ahead of 0.9201 key support (2024 low). Rise from 0.8221 is likely reversing the whole fall. Further rise should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867 next. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8472 resistance turned support holds.