EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s decline from 0.8737 is still in progress. With the late break of 0.8392 temporary low, initial bias is back on the downside this week. Further fall should be seen to 0.8314 support first, and then 0.8239 low. On the upside, above 0.8458 resistance should indicate short term bottoming, likely with bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that price actions from 0.8221 medium term bottom are merely forming a corrective pattern. However, there is no clear momentum to break through 0.8201 key support (2022 low) yet. Hence, range trading is expected between 0.8221/8737 for now.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.