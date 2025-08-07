EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8707; (P) 0.8720; (R1) 0.8742; More…

EUR/GBP’s steep decline and break of 0.8678 support suggests that consolidation pattern from 0.8752 is extending with another falling leg. Deeper decline might be seen but downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 0.8354 to 0.8752 at 0.8600. On the upside, firm break of 0.8752 will resume the rise from 0.8354 towards 0.8867 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, the structure from 0.8221 medium term bottom are not impulsive enough to suggest that it’s reversing the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). But even if it’s a correction, further rise is expected to 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8493) holds.