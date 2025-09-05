Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8661; (P) 0.8671; (R1) 0.8682; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral with current retreat. On the upside, above 0.8711 will resume the rebound from 0.8595 to retest 0.8752 resistance. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 0.8221 to 0.8867 fibonacci level. On the downside, though, below 0.8636 support will turn bias back to the downside for 0.8595 instead.

In the bigger picture, the structure from 0.8221 medium term bottom are not impulsive enough to suggest that it’s reversing the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). But even if it’s a correction, further rise could still be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Nevertheless, sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8513) will argue that the pattern has completed and bring retest of 0.8221 low.