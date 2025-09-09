Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8670; (P) 0.8678; (R1) 0.8693; More…

No change in EUR/GBP’s outlook. Intraday bias stays neutral and further rise is mildly in favor with 0.8636 minor support intact. On the upside above 0.8711 will bring retest of 0.8752 high. However, break of 0.8636 will extend the pattern from 0.88752 with another falling leg, and target 0.8959 support.

In the bigger picture, the structure from 0.8221 medium term bottom are not impulsive enough to suggest that it’s reversing the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). But even if it’s a correction, further rise could still be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Nevertheless, sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8519) will argue that the pattern has completed and bring retest of 0.8221 low.