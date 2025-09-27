EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP rose further to 0.8750 last week but retreated ahead of 0.8752 resistance. Initial bias turned neutral this week first. Further rally is expected as long as 0.8694 support holds. Firm break of 0.8752 will resume larger rally to 61.8% projection of 0.8354 to 0.8752 from 0.8631 at 0.8877, which is close to 0.8867 However, break of 0.8694 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.8631 support instead.

In the bigger picture, the structure from 0.8221 medium term bottom are not impulsive enough to suggest that it’s reversing the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). But even if it’s a correction, further rise could still be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Nevertheless, sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8533) will argue that the pattern has completed and bring retest of 0.8221 low.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.