Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral with current recovery, and some consolidations could be seen above 0.8507. Upside should be limited below 0.8610 support turned resistance to bring another fall. Below 0.8507 will resume larger down trend to 61.8% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8863 at 0.8466.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that rise from 0.8221 (2024 low) has completed at 0.8863, just ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.8221 (2024 low) to 0.8863 (2025 high) at 0.8618. Deeper fall would be seen back to 0.8201 (2022 low). For now, outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.8863 hold.