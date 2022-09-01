<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 138.74; (P) 139.24; (R1) 140.19; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the upside. Rise from 133.38 should target 100% projection of 133.38 to 138.38 from 135.50 at 140.50. Decisive break there will indicate upside acceleration, and raise the chance of up trend resumption through 144.26 high. On the downside, below 138.24 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 109.30 (2016 low). Further rally is in favor as long as 134.11 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pull back. Next target is 149.76 (2015 high). However, sustained break of 134.11 will be a sign of medium term bearish reversal and turn focus to 124.37 support for confirmation.