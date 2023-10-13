<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 157.38; (P) 158.00; (R1) 158.34; More….

EUR/JPY retreated after hitting 158.60 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Outlook is unchanged that pull back from 159.75 has probably completed with three waves down to 154.32. Above 158.60 should resume the rise form 154.32 to retest 159.75 high. However, break of 156.50 will dampen this view, and bring another fall to extend the corrective pattern from 159.75.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 159.75 are views as a corrective pattern for now. As long as 151.39 support holds, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is still expected to continue through 159.75 at a later stage. Nevertheless, firm break of 151.39 will confirm medium term topping, and bring lengthier and deeper correction.