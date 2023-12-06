Daily Pivots: (S1) 158.41; (P) 159.07; (R1) 159.55; More..
Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the downside at this point. Current fall from 164.29 should target 154.32 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 139.05 to 164.29 at 154.64). On the upside, above 159.70 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another decline.
In the bigger picture, bearish divergence condition in 55 D EMA indicates that a medium term top could be formed at 164.29 already, after hitting rising channel resistance. But price actions from there are tentatively seen as a correction only. There is no clear sign that the up trend from 144.42 (2020 low) has completed yet. As long as 55 W EMA (now at 152.12) holds, another rally through 164.29 is still in favor as a later stage.