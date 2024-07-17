Daily Pivots: (S1) 172.21; (P) 172.57; (R1) 173.00; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral at this point. Corrective fall from 175.41 could still extend lower. But downside should be contained by 170.87 and bring rebound. On the upside, above 173.42 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 175.41. However, firm break of 170.87 will argue that larger correction is already underway and target 167.52 and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, as long as 170.87 resistance turned support holds, the long term up trend is still expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 139.05 to 164.29 from 153.15 at 178.38. However, firm break of 170.87 will bring deeper fall to 167.52 support. Decisive break there will confirm that larger correction in in progress for 153.15/164.29 support zone.