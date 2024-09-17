Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.58; (P) 156.12; (R1) 157.09; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral again with current recovery, and some consolidations would be seen. But further decline is expected as long as 158.71 resistance holds. Decisive break of 154.40 low will resume whole decline from 175.41 to 153.15 support, and possibly further to 152.11 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should have been set between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high. However, decisive break of 152.11 would argue that deeper correction is underway.