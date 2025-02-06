Thu, Feb 06, 2025 @ 08:11 GMT
EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 158.06; (P) 159.18; (R1) 159.87; More

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for the moment. Overall outlook is unchanged that consolidation pattern from 154.40 could still extend. On the downside, below 157.96 will target 156.16 support. However, break of 161.48 will turn bias back to the upside for 164.07 resistance.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should have been set between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high. However, decisive break of 152.11 would argue that deeper correction is underway…

