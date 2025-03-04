Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.66; (P) 157.07; (R1) 158.21; More…

EUR/JPY reversed after recovery to 158.45 and intraday bias is turned neutral again. On the downside, firm break of 154.40/77 support zone will resume larger fall from 174.51. On the upside, above 158.45 will target 55 D EMA (now at 159.55). Sustained break there will argue that corrective pattern from 154.40 has started another rising leg, and target 161.17 resistance and above.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction. Next target will be 100% projection of 175.41 to 154.40 from 166.67 at 145.66.