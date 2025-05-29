Daily Pivots: (S1) 163.13; (P) 163.52; (R1) 163.96; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the upside for retesting 165.19 resistance. Firm break there will resume while rise from 154.77 to 166.67 resistance. On the downside, below 163.05 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.