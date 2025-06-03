Daily Pivots: (S1) 162.95; (P) 163.20; (R1) 163.55; More…

Range trading continues in EUR/JPY and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, above 164.24 will bring retest of 165.19 resistance first. Firm break there will resume while rise from 154.77 to 166.67 resistance. On the downside, however, break of 161.06 will resume the decline from 165.19 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. However, sustained break of 152.11 will bring deeper fall even still as a correction.