Wed, Jul 30, 2025 @ 11:30 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURJPY OutlookEUR/JPY Daily Outlook

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 170.86; (P) 171.60; (R1) 172.14; More

EUR/JPY’s break of 171.35 support suggests short term topping at 173.87, on bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD. Fall from there is seen as corrective the rally from 161.06. Intraday bias is now on the downside for 38.2% retracement of 161.06 to 173.87 at 168.97. For now, near term outlook is neutral as long as 173.87 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, considering current strong momentum as seen in the rally from 154.77, corrective pattern from 175.41 could have already completed. Decisive break there will confirm long term up trend resumption. Next target is 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. However, rejection by 175.41, followed by firm break of 55 D EMA (now at 168.69) will delay this bullish case.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.