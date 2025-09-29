Daily Pivots: (S1) 174.57; (P) 174.82; (R1) 175.15; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral first with current retreat. Above 175..03 will resume larger rise to 175.41 high. Decisive break there will resume larger up trend. On the downside, however, firm break of 173.88 resistance turned support will turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback to 172.11 support instead.

In the bigger picture, current rally from 154.77 is still tentatively seen as resuming the larger up trend. Firm break of 175.41 (2024 high) will confirm and target 61.8% projection of 124.37 (2022 low) to 175.41 from 154.77 (2025 low) at 186.31. However, sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 172.15) will delay this bullish case, bring deeper pullback to 169.69 support first.