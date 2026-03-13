Daily Pivots: (S1) 183.11; (P) 183.53; (R1) 183.85; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. On the upside, above 184.75 will resume the rebound from 180.78 to retest 186.86 high. Firm break there will confirm larger up trend resumption. On the downside, 182.00 will target 180.78. Firm break there will indicate that fall from 186.86 is already correcting whole up rise from 154.77.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top could be in place at 186.86 and some more consolidations could be seen. Nevertheless, the larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) remains intact. Firm break of 186.86 will pave the way to 78.6% projection of 124.37 (2022 low) to 175.41 (2025 high) from 154.77 at 194.88 next.