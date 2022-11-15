Tue, Nov 15, 2022 @ 20:38 GMT
EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0278; (P) 1.0319; (R1) 1.0366; More

EUR/USD’s rally from 0.9534 continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside. Next target is 1.0609 fibonacci level. On the downside, below 1.0270 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom was in place at 0.9534, on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. Even as a corrective rise, rally from 0.9534 should target 38.2% retracement of 1.2348 (2021 high) to 0.9534 at 1.0609. Sustained trading above 55 week EMA (now at 1.0566) will raise the chance of trend reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 1.1273. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.0092 resistance turned support holds.

