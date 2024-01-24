Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0812; (P) 1.0864; (R1) 1.0906; More…

EUR/USD’s breach of 1.0843 temporary low suggests that fall from 1.1138 is resuming. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.0722 support first. Decisive break there will argue that whole rise from 1.0447 has completed, and target this low. Nevertheless, on the upside, firm break of 1.0915 will indicate short term bottoming, on bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern to rise from 0.9534 (2022 low). Rise from 1.0447 is seen as the second leg. While further rally could cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 1.1274 to bring the third leg of the pattern. Meanwhile, sustained break of 1.0722 support will argue that the third leg has already started for 1.0447 and below.