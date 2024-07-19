Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0879; (P) 1.0911; (R1) 1.0928; More….

EUR/USD is still holding above 1.0871 support and intraday bias stays neutral. Further remains mildly in favor. Break of 1.0947 will resume the rise from 1.0601 and target target 100% projection of 1.0601 to 1.0915 from 1.0665 at 1.0979. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 1.0871 will indicate short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 1.0804).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 are viewed as a corrective pattern, possibly a triangle, that’s still be in progress. Break of 1.1138 resistance will be the first signal that rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.1274 (2023 high). This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.0601 support holds.