Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1028; (P) 1.1052; (R1) 1.1099; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral at this point. Outlook stays bullish with 38.2% retracement of 1.0665 to 1.1200 at 1.0996 intact. Break of 1.1153 will suggest that larger rally is resuming through 1.1200 to 1.1274 key resistance. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.0996 will indicate reversal and turn bias to the downside for 1.0947 resistance turned support next.

In the bigger picture, prior break of 1.1138 resistance indicates that corrective pattern from 1.1274 might have completed at 1.0665 already. Decisive break of 1.1274 (2023 high) will confirm whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low). Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0665 at 1.1740. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0947 resistance turned support holds.