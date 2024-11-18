Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0506; (P) 1.0549; (R1) 1.0583; More…

EUR/USD is staying in consolidation above 1.0495 temporary low and intraday bias stays neutral. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0760 support turned resistance holds. On the downside, firm break of 1.0495 will resume the fall from 1.1213 to 1.0447 support and then 1.0404 key fibonacci level next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 (2023 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern to up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low), with fall from 1.1213 as the third leg. Downside should be contained by 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404, to bring up trend resumption at a later stage. However, firm break of 1.0404 will raise the chance of reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 1.0199.