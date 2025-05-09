Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1181; (P) 1.1259; (R1) 1.1305; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains mildly on the downside for the moment. Corrective fall from 1.1572 is still in progress to 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.1572 at 1.1039. But strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 1.1380 will suggest that the correction has completed, and bring retest of 1.1572.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0808) holds.