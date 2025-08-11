Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1621; (P) 1.1650; (R1) 1.1671; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral and more consolidations would be seen below 1.1698 temporary top. Outlook is unchanged that correction from 1.1829 should have completed with three waves down to 1.1390. Above 1.1698 will bring retest of 1.1829. However, break of 1.1526 support will dampen this bullish view and bring deeper fall back to 1.1390 instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1604 support holds.