Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1655; (P) 1.1675; (R1) 1.1706; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for the moment. Further decline is still expected with 1.1778 resistance intact. On the downside, break of 1.1540 will resume the fall from 1.1917 to 1.1390 , or further to 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.1917 at 1.1252. However, firm break of 1.1778 will suggest that pullback from 1.1917 has completed, and bring retest of this high.

In the bigger picture, considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, a medium term top is likely in place at 1.1917, just ahead of 1.2 key psychological level. As long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.1274) holds, the up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is still extended to continue. Decisive break of 1.2000 will carry larger bullish implications. However, sustained trading below 55 W EMA will argue that rise from 0.9534 has completed as a three wave corrective bounce, and keep outlook bearish.