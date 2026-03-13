Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1488; (P) 1.1533; (R1) 1.1556; More….

EUR/USD’s fall from 1.2081 resumed by breaking 1.1506 temporary low and intraday bias is back on the downside. Deeper decline should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.2081 at 1.1353 next. Overall, near term outlook will stay cautiously bearish as long as 1.1666 resistance holds, in case of another recovery.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top should be in place at 1.2081 on bearish divergence condition in D MACD. Sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 1.1500) should confirm rejection by 1.2 key cluster resistance level. That would also raise the chance that whole up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) has completed as a three wave corrective bounce too. For now, medium term outlook is neutral at best as long as 1.2081 holds, even in case of rebound.