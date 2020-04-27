Daily Pivots: (S1) 132.51; (P) 132.83; (R1) 133.27; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral first. Corrective rebound from 123.94 could have already completed at 135.74 already. On the downside, break of 131.90 will resume the fall from 135.74 and target a retest on 123.94 low. On the upside, in case of another rise, upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 144.95 to 123.94 at 136.92 to bring near term reversal.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, price actions from 122.75 (2016 low) are merely a sideway consolidation pattern, which has completed at 147.96. Larger down trend from 195.86 (2015 high) as well as that from 251.09 (2007 high) are possibly resuming. Break of 122.75 should target 61.8% projection of 195.86 to 122.75 from 147.95 at 102.76 next. In any case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 147.95 resistance holds.