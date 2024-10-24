Daily Pivots: (S1) 195.97; (P) 197.20; (R1) 198.63; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY stays on the upside at this point. Sustained trading above 61.8% retracement of 208.09 to 180.00 at 197.35 will target 208.09 high. On the downside, break of 193.69 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, further rally will remain in favor in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 are seen as a correction to whole rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 and 208.09. However, decisive break of 175.94 will argue that deeper correction is underway.