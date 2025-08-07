Daily Pivots: (S1) 196.25; (P) 196.67; (R1) 197.25; More…

Intraday bias n GBP/JPY stays neutral for the moment. Corrective fall from 199.96 short term top could extend lower. But strong support is expected from 193.99 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 184.35 to 199.96 at 193.99). to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 197.41 support turned resistance will bring retest of 199.96. However, sustained break of 193.99 will raise the chance of near term bearish reversal.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 (2024 high) are seen as a correction to rally from 123.94 (2020 low). The pattern might still extend with another falling leg. But in that case, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 208.09 at 175.94 to contain downside. Meanwhile, decisive break of 208.09 will confirm long term up trend resumption.