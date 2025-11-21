Daily Pivots: (S1) 204.81; (P) 205.84; (R1) 206.86; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral first with current retreat and some consolidations would be seen. Downside should be contained above 202.31 support. On the upside, break of 206.84 temporary top will target 208.09 high. Decisive break there will confirm long term up trend resumption.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 208.09 (2024 high) are seen as a corrective pattern which might have completed at 184.35. Firm break of 208.09 high will resume the up trend from 123.94 (2020 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 148.93 to 208.09 from 184.35 at 220.90. However, decisive break of 199.04 support will dampen this view and extend the corrective pattern with another fall.