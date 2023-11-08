<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2258; (P) 1.2305; (R1) 1.2348; More

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral first, with focus on 55 4H EMA (now at 1.2239). Strong rebound from this EMA will maintain near term bullishness for another rise to 38.2% retracement of 1.3141 to 1.2036 at 1.2458. However, sustained break of 4H 55 EMA will revive near term bearishness and bring retest of 1.2036 low instead.

In the bigger picture, the strong rebound from 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3141 at 1.2075 argues that price action from 1.3141 are merely a correction to rise from 1.0351 (2022 low). Current rally from 1.2036 is tentatively seen as the second leg of the pattern. Hence, while further rally is in favor, upside should be limited by 1.3141 to start the third leg.