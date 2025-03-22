GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s late decline last week suggests short term topping at 1.3013 on bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD. Initial bias is back on the downside for deeper pull back to 38.2% retracement of 1.2248 to 1.3013 at 1.2721. Strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 1.3013 will resume the rally from 1.2099.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is not completed. Resumption is expected after corrective pattern from 1.3433 completes. Next target will be 1.4248 key resistance. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.2099 support holds.

In the long term picture, price actions from 1.0351 (2022 low) are seen as a corrective pattern to the long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) only. Outlook will be neutral at best as long as 1.4248 structural resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.