Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3354; (P) 1.3375; (R1) 1.3414; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the upside. Decisive break of 1.3433/42 key resistance zone will confirm larger up trend resumption. Next near term target will be 61.8% projection of 1.2706 to 1.3442 from 1.3138 at 1.3593, and then 100% projection at 1.1.3874. On the downside, below 1.3333 minor support will delay the bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is still in progress. Decisive break of 1.3433 (2024 high) will confirm resumption. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Nevertheless, sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 1.3124) will delay the bullish case and bring more consolidations first.