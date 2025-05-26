Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3451; (P) 1.3496; (R1) 1.3587; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the upside for the moment. Firm break of 61.8% projection of 1.2706 to 1.3442 from 1.3138 at 1.3593 will target 100% projection at 1.3874. On the downside, below 1.3468 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But retreat should be contained well above 1.3138 support to bring another rally.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is in progress. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.2870) holds, even in case of deep pullback.