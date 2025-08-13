Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3438; (P) 1.3481; (R1) 1.3543; More…

GBP/USD’s rally from 1.3140 re-accelerates higher today and intraday bias stays on the upside. Correction from 1.3787 should have completed with three waves down to 1.3140. Firm break of 1.3587 will bring retest of 1.3787 high. On the downside, below 1.3476 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is in progress. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3068) holds, even in case of deep pullback.