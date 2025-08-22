Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3384; (P) 1.3434; (R1) 1.3462; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains mildly on the downside for the moment. Fall from 1.3594 is in progress for 61.8% retracement of 1.3140 to 1.3594 at 1.3313. Firm break there will bring retest of 1.3140 low. On the upside, above 1.3481 minor resistance will bring retest of 1.3594 first. Overall, corrective pattern from 1.3787 is extending.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is in progress. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3090) holds, even in case of deep pullback.