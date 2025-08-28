Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3443; (P) 1.3473; (R1) 1.3528; More…

Range trading continues in GBP/USD and intraday bias stays neutral. Further rally is in favor with 1.3389 support intact. On the upside, above 1.3594 will resume the rebound from 1.3140 to retest 1.3787 high. On the downside, however, break of 1.3389 support will extend the corrective pattern from 1.3787 with another fall, and target 1.3140 support.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is in progress. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3073) holds, even in case of deep pullback.