Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3306; (P) 1.3428; (R1) 1.3515; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the downside for the moment. Corrective pattern from 1.3787 is extending with another falling leg. Deeper decline would be seen back to 1.3140 support. But downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.2099 to 1.3787 at 1.3142. But still, for now, risk will stay mildly on the downside as long as 1.3459 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is in progress. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3104) holds, even in case of deep pullback.