Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3814; (P) 1.3839; (R1) 1.3861;

Rise from 1.3418 is still in progress in USD/CAD despite loss of upside moment as seen in 4H MACD. Next target is 1.3946/76 key resistance zone. Strong resistance might be seen there to limit upside. However, break of 1.3746 support will confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, sideway consolidation pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) might still extend further. While another decline cannot be ruled out, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage.