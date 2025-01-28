Tue, Jan 28, 2025 @ 15:27 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4337; (P) 1.4370; (R1) 1.4405; More

Range trading continues in USD/CAD and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rally is expected as long as 1.4260 support holds. On the upside, firm break of 1.4516 will resume larger up trend to 1.4667/89 key resistance zone. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.4260 will turn bias to the downside for deeper pullback to 55 D EMA (now at 1.4221) and below.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021) is in progress for retesting 1.4667/89 key resistance zone (2020/2015 highs). Decisive break there will confirm long term up trend resumption. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4993. Medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3976 resistance turned holds (2022 high), even in case of deep pullback.

