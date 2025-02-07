Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4282; (P) 1.4324; (R1) 1.4348; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays neutral at this point. Downside of the consolidation from 1.4791 should be contained by 1.4260 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.3418 to 1.4791 at 1.4267), which is also close to 55 D EMA (now at 1.4264). On the upside, above 1.4501 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound. Larger up trend is expected to resume through 1.4791 at a later stage. However, firm break of 1.4260 will indicate that deeper correction is underway.

In the bigger picture, the break of 1.4667/89 key resistance zone (2020/2015 highs) confirms long term uptrend resumption. Next target is 100% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4993. Medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3976 resistance turned holds (2022 high), even in case of deep pullback.