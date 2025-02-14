Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4147; (P) 1.4229; (R1) 1.4274; More…

USD/CAD’s fall from 1.4791 resumed by breaking through 1.4260 cluster support decisively. The development suggests that deeper corrective is underway and turn intraday bias to the downside for 1.3946 cluster support (61.8% retracement at 1.3942). For, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.4378 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, long term up trend is tentatively seen as resuming with breach of 1.4667/89 key resistance zone (2020/2015 highs). Next target is 100% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4993. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.3976 resistance turned holds (2022 high), even in case of deep pullback.