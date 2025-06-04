Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3677; (P) 1.3710; (R1) 1.3745; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains on the downside this point. Current fall from 1.4791 should target 61.8% projection of 1.4414 to 1.3749 from 1.4014 at 1.3603. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.3860 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4014 resistance holds. Firm break of 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3727 will pave the way back to 61.8% retracement at 1.3069.