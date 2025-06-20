Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3673; (P) 1.3710; (R1) 1.3737; More…

Intraday bias remains neutral first, and further decline is in favor with 1.3749 support turned resistance intact. On the downside, below 1.3633 minor support will bring retest of 1.3538 first. Firm break there will resume larger fall from 1.4791. However, considering bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 1.3749 will indicate short term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound back to 1.4014 resistance.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4014 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3069.