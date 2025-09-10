Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3805; (P) 1.3833; (R1) 1.3871; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, firm break of 1.3923 resistance will resume whole corrective rebound from 1.3538. However, sustained break of 1.3725 will argue that the rebound has completed at 1.3923, and turn near term outlook bearish.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4014 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3538 at 1.4017) holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3069.