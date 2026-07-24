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USD/CAD Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

No change in USD/CAD’s outlook and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, firm break of 1.4115 will suggest that pullback from 1.4247 has completed, ahead of 38.2% retracement of 1.3480 to 1.4247 at 1.3954. Retest of 1.4247 should be seen next. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3954 holds, in case of another dip.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that fall from 1.4791 has completed as a three wave correction to 1.3480. It’s still early to judge if rise from there a corrective bounce, or resumption of the larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). But in either case, retest of 1.4791 high should be seen next.

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ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

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