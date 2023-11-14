<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8998; (P) 0.9025; (R1) 0.9044; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. On the downside, below 0.8952 will target a test on 0.8886 support first. Break there will resume whole decline from 0.9243 to 0.8815 fibonacci level. However, break of 0.9111 will resume the rebound from 0.8886 instead, and target 0.9243 resistance.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by the deeper than expected pull back from 0.9243. Yet there was no follow through selling after hitting 0.8886. On the upside, break of 0.9243 resistance will revive the case of medium term bottoming at 0.8851, and turn outlook bullish. However, sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 0.8551 to 0.9243 at 0.8815 will argue that larger decline from 1.0146 is ready to resume through 0.8551 low.