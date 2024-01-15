Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8498; (P) 0.8518; (R1) 0.8528; More….

USD/CHF is extending the consolidation above 0.8332 and intraday bias remains neutral. Also, outlook stays bearish as long as 0.8665 support turned resistance holds. On the downside, break of 0.8332 will resume larger fall from 0.9243 to 0.8257 projection level.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.8551 from 0.9243 at 0.8257. Sustained break there could prompt downside acceleration to 100% projection at 0.7648. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8819 resistance holds.